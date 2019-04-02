You are here

Autonomous driving start-up Aurora open to working with BMW, Daimler

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 11:01 PM

[FRANKFURT] Self-driving cars start-up Aurora is open to working with BMW and Daimler to develop self-driving cars, the technology company's Chief Executive Chris Urmson said on Tuesday.

"We are open to working with everybody," Mr Urmson said on the sidelines of the Auto Motor und Sport car industry conference in Stuttgart.

BMW and Daimler in February announced an alliance to develop technologies for highly automated driving.

