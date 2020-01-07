You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing and FAA review wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX

It will halt production of the plane this month after its grounding in March 2019
Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

BOEING and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Sunday that they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the United States planemaker "identified this issue as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes".

The New York Times reported that Boeing is reviewing whether two bundles of wiring are too close together, which could lead to a short circuit and potentially result in a crash if pilots did not respond appropriately.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FAA said in a statement on Sunday that the agency and company "are analysing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX". The agency added that it will "ensure that all safety-related issues identified during this process are addressed".

SEE ALSO

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

Boeing is working to design separating the wiring bundles if necessary, and conducting extensive analysis to establish if the electrical fault could occur in a real-world scenario, a company official said.

Officials said the FAA had directed Boeing to complete an audit in December. The wiring issue could push back the return of the MAX, the officials added. Reuters has reported previously that the FAA is unlikely to approve the plane until at least February and might not until March or later. The FAA flagged the wiring issue as potentially "catastrophic". It is possible other protections like shielding, insulation and circuit breakers could prevent the short circuit, a company official said.

Boeing will halt production of the 737 MAX this month following the March grounding of its best-selling plane, after two crashes killed 346 people in five months. Last month, Boeing's board fired chief executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from the crashes that tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.

The crisis has cost Boeing US$9 billion, and has hurt suppliers and airlines. Boeing is struggling to mend relations with the US and international regulators it needs to win over to get the jet back in the air.

Separately, US and European regulators are expected to return to Iowa this week to review a software documentation audit of the 737 MAX that was not completed last year, officials said Sunday. REUTERS

Transport

Ghosn 'fled by bullet train'; Tokyo vows to bolster borders

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

Australian bus depots so far not affected by bushfires: ComfortDelGro

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at tech show

Chain-reaction crash kills 5, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 12:19 AM
Consumer

Amazon Fire TV crosses 40m active users globally

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc said on Monday its streaming device, Fire TV, has surpassed 40 million active users...

Jan 7, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore, its firms optimistic about India's long-term prospects: Tharman

SINGAPORE and its companies are optimistic about India's long-term prospects, Senior Minister and Coordinating...

Jan 7, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia mobilises fishermen in stand-off with China

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will mobilise fishermen to join warships in the South China Sea to help defend against Chinese...

Jan 6, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

'Win a Picasso' charity draw postponed

[PARIS] A charity raffle for a Picasso painting worth more than one million euros (S$1.5 million) has been postponed...

Jan 6, 2020 11:34 PM
Transport

Aeromexico reaches compensation deal with Boeing over MAX crisis

[BENGALURU] Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had reached a compensation deal with Boeing Co related to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly