You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing heads for expected 2018 plane order victory over Airbus

Sat, Dec 22, 2018 - 7:10 AM

[SEATTLE] Boeing Co looked poised to beat European arch-rival Airbus for aircraft orders in 2018 by a wide margin after clinching billions of dollars in new business from Nigeria's Green Africa Airways and Saudi Arabia's flyadeal.

The world's largest planemaker had already notched 690 net airplane orders through end-November, the last full month reported, surpassing Airbus' 380 total orders minus cancellations for the same period, company data showed.

Boeing and Lagos-based Green Africa Airways announced a preliminary deal which once finalized will involve 50 firm orders for its 737 MAX 8 aircraft with an option to buy an additional 50, a deal that carries a list price of US$11.7 billion.

The deal for Boeing's fast-selling narrowbody jet marks the largest aircraft agreement from Africa, Boeing and Green Africa said in a joint statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, Boeing and Saudi Arabian Airlines' low-cost subsidiary flyadeal - which has only flown Airbus narrowbodies - struck a provisional agreement for 30 737 MAX jets with options for 20 more in a deal that would be valued at up to US$5.9 billion at list price.

Boeing and Airbus have been involved in a bitter contest for sales of upgraded fuel-saving planes like the 737 MAX and A320neo family, with both sides claiming superior economics, but Airbus still boasting a bigger market share despite a disappointing year in 2018 amid management changes.

737 MAX 8 is the fastest-selling airplane in the Boeing fleet, accumulating more than 4,800 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.

Boeing was playing up the popularity of its 737 MAX 8 as Lion Air ponders the cancellation of a 737 order worth US$22 billion in the wake of October's deadly crash in Indonesia.

Jeddah-based flyadeal chose the 737 MAX 8 with a capacity for 189 passengers in a one-class configuration, Boeing said.

Airlines in Africa will require 1,190 new airplanes as the continent boosts both intra-continental and intercontinental connectivity over the next couple of decades, Boeing said, citing its 20-year Commercial Market Outlook.

Despite a track record of pulling off last-minute surprises, analysts said Airbus was unlikely to recover lost ground before the year-end.

But industry sources said it could still pull off some deals before the close of the year, with leasing customers like SMBC Aviation among those eyeing the prospect of discounted prices as Airbus tries to narrow the gap and a deal not ruled out before end-year. 

REUTERS

Transport

Changi Airport passenger movements up 4.5% to 5.4m in November

Tokyo prosecutors re-arrest ex-Nissan chairman on breach of trust: NHK report

Mitsubishi seeks dismissal of Bombardier trade secrets case

Brazil judge freezes Boeing-Embraer deal, again

Pacific Radiance wins some, loses others in restructuring efforts

Tokyo District Court will not extend Ghosn's detention

Editor's Choice

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

Most Read

1 Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
5 Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Must Read

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

BT_20181222_GOLDMAN_3650276.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore to expand 1MDB criminal probe to include Goldman Sachs group: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening