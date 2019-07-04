You are here

Boeing promises US$100m to help families affected by deadly crashes

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 12:16 AM

[SEATTLE] Boeing Co on Wednesday said it would give US$100 million to organisations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed in the wake of the crashes, which together killed 346 people, a Boeing spokesman said.

"These funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities," Boeing said. "Boeing will partner with local governments and non-profit organisations to address these needs."

