You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing says 737 production woes will last through year's end

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 9:30 AM

BP_Boeing_090818_29.jpg
US aerospace giant Boeing on Wednesday admitted supply chain hold-ups would affect production of its bestselling 737 jetliner until the end of the year, and could hamper third-quarter deliveries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US aerospace giant Boeing on Wednesday admitted supply chain hold-ups would affect production of its bestselling 737 jetliner until the end of the year, and could hamper third-quarter deliveries.

The delays are primarily due to issues with fuselage and engine manufacturers, chief financial officer Greg Smith told the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference.

"You saw some of that making its way into 2Q deliveries a little bit, and you'll see more of that in Q3 where we'll expect to have deliveries lower than our production rate," said Mr Smith, adding there would be a "much more heavily weighted" fourth quarter.

Like rival Airbus, Boeing is paying the price of a rapid increase in production, as suppliers struggle to keep up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"When you're at 52 a month, the day matters, an hour matters, two hours matter," Mr Smith said.

But he insisted Boeing is doing all it can to help suppliers get on top of the backlog.

"We're working with (the suppliers), putting resources... particularly into Spirit," he said, referring to Spirit AeroSystems, which produces structural frames.

Also facing difficulties, according to Boeing, is CFM International - a joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran - which produces the new-generation LEAP engine powering the 737.

AFP

Transport

Ford celebrates 10 millionth Mustang while banking on car's draw

New York moves to cap Uber, app-ride vehicles

Tesla board to weigh go-private as Musk faces questions

Car COEs creep up while others dip

SBS Transit Q2 profit up 52.9%

Cathay Pacific slumps to surprise loss

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
3 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
4 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
5 SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening