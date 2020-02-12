You are here

Home > Transport

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 12:15 AM

doc798ujbertpk1iomcjd6m_doc78s4gkpwwzn2m8bk5o.jpg
Boeing scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Boeing scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the US planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

Most airline customers are avoiding placing fresh orders for the 737 MAX until the aircraft is cleared by regulators to fly again, leaving Boeing trailing European rival Airbus SE and swallowing huge monthly financial losses.

The Paris-based planemaker last week posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years, as it booked gross orders for 296 aircraft, or 274 net orders after cancellations. 

REUTERS

Transport

Britain gives 'green signal' to major rail project HS2

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

Daimler slashes its dividend following profit warning

Airbus unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to two-year low, capping annual drop

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped, falling to a two-year low in December, which could reflect weaker...

Feb 11, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Novel coronavirus named 'Covid-19': UN health agency

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said "Covid-19" would be the new official name for the deadly...

Feb 11, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-billionaire Mallya fights extradition from UK for fraud

[LONDON] Former Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya returned to a London court to fight extradition to his home country...

Feb 11, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev puts off Feb 28 shareholder meeting in S'pore on coronavirus worries

CITING the outbreak of a deadly virus that has so far infected 47 people in Singapore, Thai Beverage Public Co (...

Feb 11, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

EU warns UK not to kid itself on 'equivalence' for finance

[STRASBOURG] Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator on Tuesday brusquely shot down a bid floated by the UK to retain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly