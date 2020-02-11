You are here

Home > Transport

Britain gives 'green signal' to major rail project HS2

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 9:46 PM

doc798sod27imu1bqwda6jb_doc78gkq5nq29klwi7ha3x.jpg
Known as HS2, the high speed line will slash journey times and add capacity to Britain's crowded network, allowing the UK to catch up with countries like France and Spain which have extensive high-speed rail.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for a high speed rail project connecting London to northern England on Tuesday, saying he would take a firmer grip on a project that is behind schedule and running billions of pounds over budget.

Known as HS2, the high speed line will slash journey times and add capacity to Britain's crowded network, allowing the UK to catch up with countries like France and Spain which have extensive high-speed rail.

Mr Johnson, who secured a crushing election victory in December by winning towns across northern England, told lawmakers on Tuesday he would restore discipline to Europe's largest infrastructure project after its costs spiralled.

"The Cabinet has given high speed rail the green signal," he told Parliament.

"We are going to get this done, and to ensure we do so without further blow outs on either costs or schedule, we are taking decisive action to restore discipline to the programme."

SEE ALSO

Johnson and Barnier clash over who sets rules for Brexit trade

A review was carried out last year into whether HS2 should go ahead at all, after its predicted cost rose to a reported £106 billion (S$190.2 billion), almost double the bill five years ago.

Mr Johnson said he was backing HS2 as part of a wider revamp of Britain's transport infrastructure, including upgrades to buses and cycle lanes, emphasising a plan to build integrated connections between the regions of northern England.

That fits with Mr Johnson's priority to "level up" the country by investing in transport links outside of London.

HS2, which was initially given government approval in 2012 before questions about its future started being asked last year, will connect London to Birmingham in central England, known as phase one, before splitting into two and going to Manchester in the west, and Leeds to the east.

The government has already spent £7.4 billion on HS2 without laying down any tracks. Physical work has started, however, with buildings demolished, land cleared and utilities rerouted.

Opponents of HS2 have said it would be cheaper and faster to spend money on boosting existing services on conventional lines, but backers of HS2 say the existing track, much of which was built in the Victorian era, is already full and upgrades will not deliver enough new capacity.

REUTERS

Transport

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

Daimler slashes its dividend following profit warning

Airbus unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 09:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Civmec Q2 earnings triple, upside from major projects expected

CONSTRUCTION and engineering group Civmec on Tuesday posted a more than tripling in net earnings to A$4.26 million (...

Feb 11, 2020 09:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng units bag S$124m worth of contracts for en bloc sites

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction and civil engineering contractor Tiong Seng Holdings announced on Tuesday that its...

Feb 11, 2020 08:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific takes 49% stake in Tokyo retail building

MAINBOARD-LISTED property group Roxy-Pacific Holdings has taken a 49 per cent stake in a retail building in Tokyo,...

Feb 11, 2020 08:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Envictus to sell loss-making sports nutrition unit to NZ food company

WATCH-LISTED Envictus International Holdings, which last year moved to close down its loss-making Texas Chicken...

Feb 11, 2020 08:37 PM
Government & Economy

2 new cases of coronavirus including man who works at RWS casino

[SINGAPORE] Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly