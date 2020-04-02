You are here

Home > Transport

British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff: media

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 7:30 AM

nz_britishairways_020435.jpg
IAG-owned British Airways (BA) is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] IAG-owned British Airways (BA) is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 per cent of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

BA on Tuesday said it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain's second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus.

REUTERS

Transport

SIA extends PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite membership

China's ports brace for second hit as virus spread wipes out exports

Australia treads diplomacy tightrope over virus-hit cruise ship evictions

SIA to renew PPS Club, Krisflyer Elite memberships for a year amid virus outbreak

China's ports brace for second hit as virus spread wipes out exports

Two-thirds of Lufthansa staff to shorten work hours due to coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 07:27 AM
Consumer

Starbucks extends coronavirus provisions for 2 weeks, explores more changes

[NEW YORK] Starbucks on Wednesday said it will extend special coronavirus provisions, including pay increases for US...

Apr 2, 2020 07:23 AM
Government & Economy

US puts federal prisons on lockdown over virus fears

[WASHINGTON] The US confined all its federal inmates, nearly 170,000 people, to their cells and wards Wednesday for...

Apr 2, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Trump doubles US military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was deploying more US Navy ships to the Caribbean to...

Apr 2, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US intel say China hid virus outbreak extent, lawmakers warn citing report

[WASHINGTON] The United States has accused China of lying about the extent of its deadly coronavirus outbreak,...

Apr 2, 2020 06:31 AM
Government & Economy

Russian plane with coronavirus medical gear lands in US after Trump-Putin call

[MOSCOW] Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.