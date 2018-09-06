You are here

Home > Transport

British Navy warship sails near Beijing-claimed South China Sea islands: sources

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 8:22 AM

BP_Albion_060918_25.jpg
A British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea as it headed towards Vietnam, asserting "freedom of navigation" rights and challenging Beijing's "excessive claims" in the region, two sources said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] A British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea as it headed towards Vietnam, asserting "freedom of navigation" rights and challenging Beijing's "excessive claims" in the region, two sources said.

The HMS Albion, a 22,000 tonne amphibious warship carrying a contingent of Royal Marines, passed by the Paracel Islands in recent days, said the sources, who were familiar with the matter but who asked not to be identified.

The Albion was on its way to Hanoi, where it docked on Monday following a deployment in and around Japan.

One of the sources said Beijing dispatched a frigate and two helicopters to challenge the British vessel, but both sides remained calm during the encounter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The other source the Albion did not enter the territorial seas around any features in the hotly disputed region but demonstrated that Britain does not recognise excessive maritime claims around the Paracel Islands. Twelve nautical miles is an internationally recognised territorial limit.

The Paracels are occupied entirely by China but also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: "HMS Albion exercised her rights for freedom of navigation in full compliance with international law and norms."

Neither China's Foreign nor Defence Ministries immediately responded to a request for comment.

FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION

China's claims in the South China Sea, through which some US$3 trillion of shipborne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. Britain does not have any territorial claims in the area.

While the US Navy has conducted Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) in the same area in the past, this British challenge to China's growing control of the strategic waterway comes after the United States has said it would like to see more international participation in such actions.

Both Britain and the United States say they conduct FONOP operations throughout the world, including in areas claimed by allies.

The British Navy has previously sailed close to the disputed Spratly Islands, further south in the South China Sea, but not within the 12 nautical mile limit, diplomatic sources have said.

FONOPs, which are largely symbolic, have so far not persuaded Beijing to curtail its South China Sea activities, which have included extensive reclamation of reefs and islands and the construction of runways, hangars and missile systems.

Beijing says it is entitled to build on its territories and says the facilities are for civilian use and necessary self-defence purposes. China blames Washington for militarising the region with its freedom of navigation patrols.

Foreign aircraft and vessels in the region are routinely challenged by Chinese naval ships and monitoring stations on the fortified islands, sources have said previously. In April, warships from Australia - which like Britain is a close US ally - had what Canberra described as a close "encounter" with Chinese naval vessels in the contested sea.

REUTERS

Transport

Ten people on board Emirates treated in New York hospital

Uber announces ramped up passenger security

COE prices slide across all categories

Kansai airport flooded following Typhoon Jebi

Suzuki gains as China exit allows carmaker to focus on India

India soars above global average in hiring of female commercial pilots

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

BP_HSR_060918_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR construction delayed to May 2020; KL to reimburse Singapore S$15m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening