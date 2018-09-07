You are here

Home > Transport

British navy warship sails near disputed islands

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180907_YPWARSHIP7_3554643.jpg
The Albion docked in Tokyo last month. France has also said its ships would undertake sail-bys in certain disputed waters on freedom-of-navigation voyages.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

A BRITISH Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea in order to assert freedom of navigation, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The amphibious warship Albion passed by the Chinese-occupied Paracel Islands in recent days, Reuters said. It was on its way to Ho Chi Minh City, where it docked on Monday, following a deployment in and around Japan, it said.

The island chain is also claimed by Vietnam, which in May asked China to end bomber aircraft drills in the area, calling it a violation of its sovereignty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China claims more than 80 per cent of the South China Sea based on a 1947 map showing vague dashes - the so-called Nine-Dash Line.

Five other countries, including Vietnam and the Philippines, have also staked claims in the area, one of the world's busiest trading routes.

An international arbitration panel in the Hague ruled in 2016 that China's claims have no legal standing.

It is at least the second time this year that the Royal Navy has performed sail-bys close to - but not within - the 12-nautical-mile territorial zone China claims around the features it occupies in the waters.

In June, three Royal Navy warships - including the Albion - were sent to the South China Sea to send the "strongest of signals" to countries that don't "play by the rules", the UK's Daily Star newspaper reported, citing Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The Albion's latest manoeuvres demonstrate that the UK doesn't recognise excessive maritime claims around the islands, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified person.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Thursday: "The British navy has violated international and Chinese laws, infringing China's sovereignty.

"China strongly urges Britain to stop similar provocations so as to keep stability and peace."

Beijing dispatched a frigate and two helicopters to challenge the Albion during its latest pass, Reuters reported, but both sides remained calm during the encounter.

Mr Williamson foreshadowed the navy's coming voyages during a February visit to Australia. There, he said, another British ship - the Sutherland - would sail through the South China Sea, "making it clear our navy has a right to do that".

France's Defence Minister Florence Parly said at June's Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore that French and British naval forces would sail together through "certain areas" in the South China Sea.

The US routinely conducts freedom-of-navigation operations near the islets, rocks and reefs occupied by Beijing. BLOOMBERG

Transport

World's biggest car markets reach end of the road

UK devises plan to keep jets flying in no-deal Brexit

Impatience with Philippine gridlock is growing: Ayala CEO

easyJet eyes more tie-ups with airlines after SIA deal

Ford recalls 2 million trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns

Impatience with Philippine gridlocks is growing, says Ayala CEO

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening