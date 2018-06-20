You are here
STRAIT TALK
Bunker price rises fuel old debate
Global Shippers' Forum assails the emergency fuel surcharges but it's also a fact that fuel costs can rise unexpectedly and shipping firms have no other recourse
REGULAR readers of this column will know that my view of container shipping is that, broadly speaking, unfettered competition doesn't work when it comes to the liner trades and that allowing the European Union to effectively outlaw shipping conferences was a big mistake.
This week's
