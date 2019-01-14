You are here

Home > Transport

Cadillac takes aim at Tesla with SUV priced below Model X

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 11:57 AM

[SOUTHFIELD, Michigan] Cadillac has a goal to sell an electric SUV priced more affordably than Tesla Inc.'s Model X, which often retails for more than US$100,000.

The General Motors Co. luxury brand will start building the vehicle after its current parade of new models hits the market by 2021, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said during a press event on the eve of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Carlisle said the mid-sized luxury sport utility vehicle will sell for prices on par with similar gasoline-powered models, which usually start around US$50,000 and get more pricey with add-ons.

Automakers have to sell electric vehicles at prices comparable to cars that run on gasoline or they wouldn't be able to achieve sales volume, Carlisle said. "The industry is going electric and we all expect the same amount of business," he said.

The Model X is more expensive now, but the Silicon Valley electric-car maker is working on the Model Y, a smaller SUV with a lower price tag. Carlisle said GM is using Tesla's vehicles as a benchmark while the Detroit-based automaker develops its own electric versions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They have done a lot to popularize electric vehicles and get in the minds of consumers," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Absences among US airport screeners jump as shutdown drags on

Unhappy with Ford's performance, CEO looks to rival for relief

Detroit auto show, and industry, prepare for transition

Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail

Shutdown effects being felt at airports

Storm Gia strikes US Midwest as airlines cancel flights and waive rebooking fees

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
5 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative says will enter OEM market after good response

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening