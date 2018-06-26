You are here
CAI consortium wins bid to operate Fukuoka Airport
A consortium, which includes Changi Airports International (CAI), has won a bid to operate Fukuoka Airport, starting from April 1 next year.
Fukuoka Airport HD Group has entered into a basic agreement with Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to operate Fukuoka Airport for a 30-year period. The duration can be extended up to a maximum of 35 years.
The consortium, which is led by Fukuoka Airport Holdings, also comprises Nishi-Nippon Railroad, Mitsubishi Corporation, CAI and Kyushu Electric Power.
In a release on Tuesday, Fukuoka Airport HD Group said: “As the operator, the consortium will facilitate the revitalisation of the airport and its surrounding areas, and unlock its potential as a key transport hub in the region, with the long-term aim of stimulating Kyushu’s economy through trade and business activities.”
It highlighted its commitment to safe and secure airport operations, adding that it will leverage the airport’s centre city location as well as its geographical proximity to East and South-east Asia.