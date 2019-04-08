You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay Dragon flight makes safe emergency landing in Taiwan

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 11:17 AM

BP_Cathay Dragon_080419_59.jpg
A Cathay Dragon flight from Taiwan to Hong Kong made an emergency landing on Monday at the city it departed from after experiencing a "technical issue" shortly after take-off, the carrier said.
PHOTO: CATHAY DRAGON 國泰港龍航空/FACEBOOK

[TAIPEI] A Cathay Dragon flight from Taiwan to Hong Kong made an emergency landing on Monday at the city it departed from after experiencing a "technical issue" shortly after take-off, the carrier said.

Cathay Pacific, the parent company of Cathay Dragon, said flight KA451 from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong made an "air return" and landed safely back at the southern Taiwanese city.

An official with Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) told AFP the emergency was caused by a "technical failure on one of the engines" and denied Taiwanese media reports that the plane had hit a bird.

The official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak with media, added an investigation was now under way.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Apple Daily newspaper cited local aviation officials as saying the plane's right engine emitted smoke during take-off and that local residents nearby said they had heard an explosive sound.

Cathay said the aircraft was an Airbus A330 and said arrangements were being made to get passengers on new flights.

AFP

Transport

Nissan considering claiming damages against Ghosn, CEO says

Korean Air says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70

Nissan shareholders meet to sack Ghosn

Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Gojek joins 'Decacorn' ranks with US$10b valuation

EU speeds up probe into cartel charges against VW, Daimler, BMW

Aireon's data helped FAA decide to ground Boeing 737 Max jets

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore and Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening