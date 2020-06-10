You are here

Home > Transport

Cathay Pacific plans to repay Hong Kong government over 3 to 5 years

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 8:16 AM

rk_CathayPacific_100620.jpg
Cathay Pacific Airways said it expects to repay the Hong Kong government for HK$19.5 billion (S$3.5 billion) of preference shares over a three to five year period.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Cathay Pacific Airways said it expects to repay the Hong Kong government for HK$19.5 billion (S$3.5 billion) of preference shares over a three to five year period.

The shares are part of a US$5 billion recapitalisation package announced on Tuesday to help the airline weather the coronavirus crisis, which the International Air Transport Association estimates will cost the industry a record US$84 billion in 2020.

The notes carry a coupon rate of 3 per cent for the first three years, rising to 5 per cent in year four, 7 per cent in year five and 9 per cent in year six, giving the airline an incentive to redeem them.

"We would certainly be expecting to repay that over a 3-5 year period," chief financial officer Martin Murray said in an analyst briefing posted to the airline's website late Tuesday.

Mr Murray said the package, which also includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to current shareholders including Swire Pacific, Air China and Qatar Airways, would more than halve the airline's gearing levels.

SEE ALSO

France earmarks 15b euros for ailing aerospace industry

"That in turn restores access to both the equity and debt market and allows us to tap that market later in the year or next year for equity and debt," he said.

The Hong Kong government could gain a 6 per cent stake in Cathay via HK$1.95 billion of warrants convertible to shares. Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday it was not the goverment's intention to remain a long-term shareholder in Cathay.

Swire, which owns 45 per cent of Cathay, has agreed to remain a controlling shareholder for as long as the government owns preference shares or any amount of a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan remains outstanding.

Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau told clients he expected the airline's share price to come under pressure because of the potential 43 per cent dilution from the recapitalisation package.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Singapore working to facilitate seafarer crew change

HK government to lead HK$39b rescue package for Cathay Pacific

A digital future for maritime education?

France earmarks 15b euros for ailing aerospace industry

Germany earmarks 500m euros for electric car charging: sources

Boeing jet deliveries sink to just four in May

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 08:23 AM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water cancels proposed 1.2b yuan notes issue on 'volatile' market conditions

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has cancelled a proposed 1.2 billion yuan (S$235.5 million) first tranche...

Jun 10, 2020 08:14 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking, stronger yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors continued to lock in profits after a lengthy series of...

Jun 10, 2020 08:02 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's May unemployment rate surges to 10-year high

[SEOUL] South Korea's unemployment rate surged to the highest level in more than 10 years in May as businesses...

Jun 10, 2020 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

Japan April core machinery orders fall 12.0% m-o-m

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders fell 12.0 per cent in April from the previous month, government data showed on...

Jun 10, 2020 06:57 AM
Technology

TikTok's Mayer pledges fake news fight in call with EU's Breton

[BRUSSELS] Chinese video app TikTok's new chief executive Kevin Mayer has told EU digital chief Thierry Breton he...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.