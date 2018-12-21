You are here

Home > Transport

Changi Airport passenger movements up 4.5% to 5.4m in November

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 10:43 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

doc73aag847xkote9wvn8v_doc739tu8fnyf8bfkh06n7.jpg
Singapore Changi Airport handled about 5.4 million passenger movements in November 2018, up 4.5 per cent year-on-year.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE Changi Airport handled about 5.4 million passenger movements in November, up 4.5 per cent year on year, it said in a press statement on Friday. Aircraft movements increased 2.5 per cent to 31,910 landings and takeoffs in the same month.

Meanwhile, airfreight throughput stayed unchanged at 189,000 tonnes from a year ago.

Passenger traffic for the month was underpinned by growth across all regions, with traffic registering double-digit growth for several regions. India led Changi's top 10 markets, growing 14 per cent, while other countries with significant traffic growth included Germany (30 per cent), the United States (22 per cent) and New Zealand (17 per cent).

Between Nov 16 and Dec 15, Changi added two new city links to India - IndiGo Airlines' new twice-weekly service to Vijayawada and Jet Airways' new daily Singapore-Pune service. Jet Airways also added a third daily flight each to its Delhi and Mumbai services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines and Hainan Airlines launched thrice-weekly services to Nanning and Haikou respectively, and Hebei Airlines doubled its daily service to Hangzhou. AirAsia Berhad commenced a four times weekly service to Ipoh, while Qantas added three weekly services to Sydney. Singapore Airlines added three weekly services each to their non-stop San Francisco and Los Angeles routes.

As at Dec 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to about 400 cities in roughly 100 countries and territories worldwide.

Transport

Tokyo prosecutors re-arrest ex-Nissan chairman on breach of trust: NHK report

Mitsubishi seeks dismissal of Bombardier trade secrets case

Brazil judge freezes Boeing-Embraer deal, again

Pacific Radiance wins some, loses others in restructuring efforts

Tokyo District Court will not extend Ghosn's detention

Passengers at London Gatwick face days of delays after drones stop flights

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

AK_SGX2_2112.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hwa Hong, Foreland Fibretech, Goodland, Keppel Corp, AsiaPhos

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening