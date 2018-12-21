Changi Airport passenger movements up 4.5% to 5.4m in November

Singapore Changi Airport handled about 5.4 million passenger movements in November 2018, up 4.5 per cent year-on-year.

SINGAPORE Changi Airport handled about 5.4 million passenger movements in November, up 4.5 per cent year on year, it said in a press statement on Friday. Aircraft movements increased 2.5 per cent to 31,910 landings and takeoffs in the same month.

Meanwhile, airfreight throughput stayed unchanged at 189,000 tonnes from a year ago.

Passenger traffic for the month was underpinned by growth across all regions, with traffic registering double-digit growth for several regions. India led Changi's top 10 markets, growing 14 per cent, while other countries with significant traffic growth included Germany (30 per cent), the United States (22 per cent) and New Zealand (17 per cent).

Between Nov 16 and Dec 15, Changi added two new city links to India - IndiGo Airlines' new twice-weekly service to Vijayawada and Jet Airways' new daily Singapore-Pune service. Jet Airways also added a third daily flight each to its Delhi and Mumbai services.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines and Hainan Airlines launched thrice-weekly services to Nanning and Haikou respectively, and Hebei Airlines doubled its daily service to Hangzhou. AirAsia Berhad commenced a four times weekly service to Ipoh, while Qantas added three weekly services to Sydney. Singapore Airlines added three weekly services each to their non-stop San Francisco and Los Angeles routes.

As at Dec 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to about 400 cities in roughly 100 countries and territories worldwide.