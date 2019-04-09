China Aircraft Leasing says has not put Boeing 737 Max order on hold

[SHANGHAI] China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC) on Tuesday said it has not put its order for 100 Boeing Co 737 Max jets on hold nor had it suspended payment, rebutting an earlier report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

The SCMP attributed its information to comments from CALC chairman Chen Shuang. The Hong Kong-listed lessor said Mr Chen was misquoted.

The Hong Kong-based newspaper later on Tuesday updated its story to quote CALC chief executive Mike Poon as saying the company had not stopped payment, but as deliveries were on hold, it did not need to make any payment for the time being.

"Our company currently does not have plans to change our Boeing aircraft orders and we have not suspended payment," a spokesman for CALC told Reuters.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The Hong Kong-listed lessor, controlled by state-owned conglomerate China Everbright Group Co Ltd, placed an order for 50 737 Max aircraft in June 2017 and later expanded the order.

A Boeing spokesman said the plane maker was focused on supporting customers and to ensure the 737 Max's return to commercial flight.

"China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings has been and continues to be a valued customer and we are sorry for the disruption this situation has caused them," the spokesman said.

REUTERS