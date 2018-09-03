You are here

China says it will curb haphazard, redundant auto investment

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tianjin, China

CHINA will strictly prevent "haphazard investment and redundant development" in the automobile industry, an official from the state planning agency said on Saturday, apparently referring to proposed rules on carmakers' investments in new capacity.

Nian Yong, head of the National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) Department of Industrial Coordination, said the agency will soon publish and implement a new set of investment rules.

Among other things, the new rules "will restrict industrial investment project management standards, strengthen regulation, prevent haphazard investment and redundant development," he said.

China is looking to fix seemingly perpetual excess capacity in the country's automobile industry, which is showing signs of worsening.

Mr Nian's remarks, which were made during his speech at an automotive industry conference in Tianjin, come as the industry has sought to dial down the proposed NDRC rules, which were published in July in draft form to seek public comment.

It's not clear when the new rules would take effect, or whether the NDRC would agree to water them down from the draft, which some carmaker officials described as alarming.

On Friday, another NDRC official at the same conference indicated the agency might make some compromises. "We have made some quite big modifications (to the proposed rules) after we received the industry's feedback," NDRC official Gu Ziming said.

The move to curb excess capacity comes as domestic and international carmakers in China announce plans to increase their production. Japan's Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have both announced plans to significantly boost production in China. REUTERS

