You are here

Home > Transport

China to crack down on diesel trucks, raise fuel standards

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 1:31 PM

[SHANGHAI] China will take action against highly-polluting diesel trucks by imposing tougher fuel and engine standards, raising rail freight volumes and strengthening its monitoring capabilities, new guidelines published by the environment ministry said.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a policy document on Friday it would aim to "significantly increase" the number of diesel trucks capable of meeting emission standards by 2020, targeting a compliance rate of at least 90 per cent by next year.

It also promised to improve the quality of diesel, crack down on low-grade fuel and reduce overall nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from fuel combustion.

New trucks that fail to comply with state requirements will not be allowed to enter the market, and key regions will also be ordered to implement advanced "China VI" fuel standards starting in July this year, the document said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is in the fifth year of a "war on pollution" but average emission levels in many smog-prone northern cities remain significantly higher than the levels recommended by the government.

The northern regions near the capital Beijing will eliminate more than 1 million outdated diesel-fueled trucks by the end of 2020. Tougher controls on diesel freight will also be imposed during smog build-ups, it said.

National rail freight rates would be increased by 30 per cent compared with 2017, and China will work to ensure that long-distance bulk commodity deliveries are done via rail or ships, it said.

Tackling truck emissions has become a major part of China's efforts to curb pollution. Though trucks produce 13 times more pollution per unit of cargo than trains, the share of rail in total freight amounted to just 7.7 per cent in 2017.

The environment ministry said last year that while diesel trucks accounted for just 7.8 per cent of China's total vehicles, they contributed as much as 57.3 percent of total nitrogen dioxide emissions and more than three quarters of airborne particulate matter.

The ministry plans to charge higher fees and introduce more stringent monitoring procedures to try to persuade firms to make better use of the rail network to deliver goods.

REUTERS

Transport

Tesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer 'brain'

Jet Airways, bankers to meet airline's vendors, lessors to discuss debt plan

Boeing stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline

Tesla close to getting Model 3 approval for Europe sales: source

Airbus to fall just short of 800-plane delivery goal: sources

Nissan's Ghosn to appear in Japanese court within 5 days: NHK

Editor's Choice

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_YOTENDER5_3660017.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House have second go at en bloc sale

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

Must Read

Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_RRMERGER5_3660367.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

BT_20190105_MRARA5_3660652.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening