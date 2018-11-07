You are here

Home > Transport

China won't sell jetliners to Iran - state aero executive

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 11:49 PM

[ZHUHAI] A Chinese state firm on Wednesday ruled out selling passenger planes to Iran to help the Islamic Republic revive fleet renewal plans, while a Russian executive suggested Moscow would be wary of putting its own programmes at risk of US retaliation.

The comments in separate interviews at China's largest air show underscore the challenges Iran faces in rekindling plans to import planes after the US reimposed sanctions, though IranAir reiterated on Wednesday it would welcome offers from suppliers not subject to restrictions on the export of US plane parts.

Deals to buy 200 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing and European turboprop maker ATR have virtually all stalled after the United States withdrew from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers and reimposed sanctions on firms including IranAir.

Iran's search for other suppliers was a talking point on the sidelines of Airshow China this week, where China promoted its growing aircraft industry as it looks to break into foreign markets for planes such as its long-delayed ARJ21 regional jet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But asked whether Iran had shown interest in buying Chinese airplanes, Zhao Yuerang, general manager of manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), told Reuters: "No, we cannot sell to Iran. Iran is off the table."

Pressed on China's ability to sell the ARJ21 to Iran, he added: "We need to abide by regulations of both countries."

In May, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) revoked licences to sell passenger jets to Iran that are required for any plane with more than 10 per cent US parts, regardless of where it is made.

IranAir has said it is looking to buy planes from any company not requiring the US permits and may consider Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100.

Asked at Airshow China in Zhuhai whether Moscow was in talks to sell the Superjet to IranAir, a senior official with state holding company Rostec declined to comment in detail.

"This is a sensitive issue," Viktor Kladov, Rostec's director for international cooperation and regional policy, told Reuters.

"You understand why, because we cannot endanger the whole Superjet programme," he added.

Besides controlling exports for aircraft containing over 10 per cent US parts, analysts say the United States sets the tone for global aviation through its benchmark system of safety regulation and the widespread use of the dollar in plane deals.

Mr Kladov said Russia's industry would continue to follow international standards on regulation and aircraft safety, but would strive to be independent commercially.

Rostec is already doing some deals in Russian and other currencies, he added.

REUTERS

Transport

BMW CFO to decide on building additional cars in China in coming weeks

Boeing issues advice on plane sensor after 737 Max jet crash

BMW predicts tough fourth quarter after profits slump

Vehicle ownership transfer among added services on revamped One.Motoring site

Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max

Grab gets a second investment from Hyundai of US$250m

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening