You are here

Home > Transport

China's auto, internet giants set up 9.76b yuan fund to invest in ride-sharing industry

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 1:19 PM

lwx_Alibaba_220319_87.jpg
China's major automobile and internet companies, including Chongqing Changan Automobile, Alibaba and Tencent, are setting up a 9.76 billion yuan (S$1.97 billion) joint venture to invest in ride-sharing industry, Chongqing Changan Automobile said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's major automobile and internet companies, including Chongqing Changan Automobile, Alibaba and Tencent, are setting up a 9.76 billion yuan (S$1.97 billion) joint venture to invest in ride-sharing industry, Chongqing Changan Automobile said on Friday.

Chongqing Changan Automobile has invested 1.6 billion yuan in the investment company in Nanjing with partners such as Alibaba's investment firm, Tencent's affiliate, Suning's investment unit, FAW, and Dongfeng Motor.

Changan, Dongfeng, and FAW will each have a 15 per cent stake in the investment firm, while Suning will be the biggest shareholder with a 19 per cent stake, Changan said in an exchange filing.

Alibaba and Tencent's investment units will together hold the remainder shares with some other funds, according to the stock exchange filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The joint venture will invest in ride-sharing industry with focus on new energy vehicles. It will set up a ride-sharing company. The firm will not engage in other businesses, according to the filing.

REUTERS

Transport

Traffic-choked Jakarta battles epic gridlock with new MRT

Indonesia's Garuda cancels 49-plane Boeing 737 order after crashes

Tesla chief Musk calls on workers to help deliver cars

NYSE wins Uber, Pinterest listings: sources

Lyft's debut looks like Snap all over again, warns IPO analyst

Boeing 737 Max to get new warning light: industry source

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
3 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
4 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?

Must Read

lighthizer.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Camsing Healthcare, Sevak, HRNetGroup, AEM Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening