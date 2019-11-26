You are here

Home > Transport

China's BAIC willing to raise Daimler holding after 5% stake buy: sources

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 10:15 AM

nz_daimler_261147.jpg
Daimler's main Chinese joint venture partner BAIC Group has signalled its intention to increase its stake in the German luxury car manufacturer, sources briefed on the matter said, after it built up a 5 per cent Daimler holding in July.
PHOTO: DPA

[BEIJING] Daimler's main Chinese joint venture partner BAIC Group has signalled its intention to increase its stake in the German luxury car manufacturer, sources briefed on the matter said, after it built up a 5 per cent Daimler holding in July.

Officials at BAIC's listed company, BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, said at investor conferences in mid-October that "both sides are willing to increase stakes in the other", responding to questions about future relationship between BAIC Group and Daimler, the sources said.

Daimler said in a regulatory filing on Friday that HSBC held 5.23 per cent in Daimler's voting rights directly as well as through instruments such as equity swaps as at Nov 15. BAIC has used HSBC to help it build its initial 5 per cent stake.

Sources declined to be named as they are not allowed to speak to media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Daimler spokesman on Monday said, that the company had received notification from HSBC that the voting stake of 5 per cent has been exceeded.

SEE ALSO

German industrial job losses top 80,000 with Daimler cuts

While the spokesman would not say whether BAIC played a role in the transaction, he added that Daimler welcomed long-term shareholders such as BAIC, who support the carmaker's strategies.

"Daimler AG appreciates BAIC as long-standing partner and long-term investor," the spokesman said in a written statement.

"Such shareholders help us to further safeguard and strengthen the capitalisation of our company," the statement continued.

BAIC was not immediately available for comment.

Geely, Daimler's biggest shareholder with a 9.7 per cent stake, said: "We are a long-term investor in Daimler. We do not react spontaneously to any volatility and we support Daimler's management and their strategy."

BAIC (Beijing Automobile Group Co Ltd) has been Daimler's main partner in China for years and operates Mercedes-Benz factories in Beijing through Beijing Benz Automotive.

Two months before its July stake deal was announced, sources told Reuters that BAIC wanted to invest in Daimler to secure its investment in Beijing Benz Automotive.

In March, sources told Reuters Daimler had asked Goldman Sachs to help it explore increasing its stake in BAIC's Hong Kong-listed company.

The partners also planned to revamp manufacturing facilities to make Mercedes Benz-branded trucks via their commercial vehicle joint venture Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA), Reuters reported in August citing a document and sources familiar with matter.

The companies also said Daimler and BAIC's new energy vehicle unit BluePark have jointly developed a battery research lab in Beijing.

State-owned BAIC built its stake after Li Shufu, chairman of rival private carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, built a 9.69 per cent stake in Stuttgart-based Daimler in early 2018.

By using Hong Kong shell companies, derivatives, bank financing and structured share options, Mr Li kept the plan under wraps until he was able, at a stroke, to become Daimler's single largest shareholder.

Since the investment, Geely and Daimler have said they plan to build the next generation of Smart electric cars in China through a joint venture.

Zhejiang-based Geely owns Volvo while BAIC in addition to Daimler has a partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Motor .

Daimler said it had collaborated with BAIC in areas such as production, research and development and sales since 2003.

REUTERS

Transport

Alstom UK fined £15m for Tunis metro contract bribe

Uber's licence in London not extended

Uber stripped of London operating licence, again

Asian airlines cautious about outlook for 2020; SIA's Subhas Menon to head AAPA from March

Electric cars racing at 273 kmh are test labs for SUVs

Aircraft industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 10:10 AM
Stocks

Alibaba shares surge more than 6% on Hong Kong debut

[HONG KONG] Shares in Chinese online retail giant Alibaba soared more than six per cent on their Hong Kong debut...

Nov 26, 2019 10:06 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with more gains on Tuesday on growing optimism that China and the United States...

Nov 26, 2019 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief favours internal candidates for bank's next CEO

[SINGAPORE] Samuel Tsien, in his eighth year as chief executive officer at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC),...

Nov 26, 2019 09:40 AM
Stocks

Australia: Westpac, oil prices drive stocks higher; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares clocked broad gains on Monday as Sino-US trade deal optimism boosted market sentiment...

Nov 26, 2019 09:37 AM
Consumer

Virtual goldmine: In-game goods fuel debate over digital ownership

[LONDON] Jon Jacobs was a financially struggling actor in real life but a wealthy trader in an online video game...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly