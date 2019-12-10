You are here

Home > Transport

China's car market heads for unprecendented second annual drop

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S car sales continued their decline in November, extending a historic slump and all but ensuring a second straight annual drop for the world's biggest market.

Sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans and multi-purpose vehicles fell 4.2 per cent from a year earlier to 1.97 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday, citing preliminary figures.

The decline was the 17th in the past 18 months, with the only increase coming this June as dealers offered large discounts to clear inventory. A slowing economy has kept consumers away from showrooms, in particular in areas outside big cities where cheaper local brands are popular.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global automakers such as Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Germany's BMW have weathered the slump better, helped by demand for hybrid cars and premium vehicles. The global companies' local joint ventures dominate the Chinese car market. They are also continuing to invest in China after pouring billions of dollars setting up factories and sales networks in the country in recent decades.

SEE ALSO

The plan to turn your car into a virtual ATM

Volkswagen and its Chinese partners will spend more than US$4.4 billion next year to rev up electric-car production and add more SUVs. Tesla is close to starting mass production at its new Shanghai plant, its first outside the US.

Still, the slump has prompted some international brands to exit the country. Suzuki Motor pulled out of China in 2018 and Peugeot maker PSA Group said last month it plans to sell its 50 per cent stake in a joint venture making DS brand cars in China.

Wholesales of new energy vehicles cars, including electric vehicles, fell 42 per cent last month to 79,000 units, PCA said. The Chinese government has poured billions of yuan into the NEV sector and reiterated last week that electric cars remain a priority as it wants to combat pollution and reduce reliance on imported oil.

Still, sales of cars running on electric motors have been falling since July as regulators reduced subsidies. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Airbus secures lead over Boeing as 737 Max uncertainty continues

Cruise giant hunts for S-E Asian ports as Chinese take to the seas

Hyundai's US$1.8b shipbuilding deal with Daewoo faces full EU probe

Lufthansa to sell rest of catering unit LSG in 2020

Airbus secures lead over Boeing as 737 Max uncertainty continues

Construction of Jurong West, Bahar Junction stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 12:10 AM
Transport

Hyundai's US$1.8b shipbuilding deal with Daewoo faces full EU probe

[BRUSSELS] World No 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings' US$1.8 billion merger with rival...

Dec 9, 2019 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Finland's Sanna Marin, world's youngest PM

[HELSINKI] At 34, Sanna Marin will become the world's youngest sitting prime minister when she is sworn in by the...

Dec 9, 2019 11:34 PM
Technology

Intel creates chip to control quantum computers

[SAN FRANCISCO] Quantum computers aim to carry out tasks in just a few minutes that would take today's best...

Dec 9, 2019 11:03 PM
Life & Culture

World's 'largest collection' of rare whiskies on sale

[LONDON] Lovers of very expensive whisky will get the chance to bid on nearly 4,000 rare bottles acquired by a late...

Dec 9, 2019 10:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St dips at open on weak Chinese data; tariff deadline looms

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, as weak data from China rekindled fears of a slowdown in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly