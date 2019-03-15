You are here

China's customs is said to lift suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 9:06 AM

China's customs has lifted a suspension on imports of Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan, a person familiar with the matter said.
[BEIJING] China's customs has lifted a suspension on imports of Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan, a person familiar with the matter said.

More than 4,600 Tesla cars that arrived at Chinese ports may have issues including misprinted or missing local-language labels, China Central Television reported last week. Tesla is fixing the labels under the supervision of customs officials, who will resume clearances after they pass review, CCTV said.

Tesla said at the time that it had reached a resolution with Chinese customs, and that sales of the Model 3 in China aren't affected.

BLOOMBERG

