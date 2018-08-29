You are here

Home > Transport

China's Didi apologises, vows changes after passenger killing

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 9:06 AM

2018-08-28T080522Z_1426563497_RC17476B0510_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-DIDI.JPG
China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing issued a public letter of apology and said it would prioritise safety over growth after a second passenger in three months was allegedly killed by a driver while using its services.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing issued a public letter of apology and said it would prioritise safety over growth after a second passenger in three months was allegedly killed by a driver while using its services.

"Today, Didi will stop using scale and growth as our measurement of success," the company said in a statement from chairman Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu. "We shall prioritise safety as the single most important performance indicator."

The ride-hailer has been criticised by state media, regulators and social-media users, who have begun to publicly delete the app, after a woman was killed while using its Hitch car-pooling service, the second customer death in three months. The company announced on Sunday it would suspend the service and removed two executives in light of the Aug 24 death. A driver in the eastern city of Wenzhou suspected in the killing has been detained, Chinese state media reported.

Didi first announced it was overhauling safety procedures after a May incident where a female customer was killed using Hitch, marketed as a social ride-sharing service that allowed drivers and passengers to rate one another by appearance. One of the changes was to involve the redesign of its emergency help button to display it more prominently on the app. In Tuesday's statement, entitled "Our Deepest Apologies" and more than 500 words, the company said it hadn't succeeded in protecting its passengers and had to "take on our responsibility" in light of the deaths.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We see clearly this is because our vanity overtook our original beliefs," Didi said in the statement posted on its Weibo account. "We raced non-stop, riding on the force of breathless expansion and capital through these few years; but this has no meaning in such a tragic loss of life."

Since the second murder, Didi's also come under fire on social media for past tongue-in-cheek advertising campaigns that carried salacious messages or suggested Hitch could double as a dating service.

Didi is the most valuable startup in Asia at US$56 billion, according to researcher CB Insights, and is said to be considering going public. The company said the business model for Hitch would be "thoroughly re-evaluated", and the service would be suspended "indefinitely until there is a safety protection mechanism that is accepted by our users".

"Throughout the company we start to question if we are doing the right thing; or even whether we have the right values," the company said.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Is there a doctor aboard the ship?

Trump's Mexico trade deal looks like a lemon

Singapore a bridge to South-east Asia for Fung Group

After driving ban ends, Saudi women taste thrill of speed

URA ties up with Grab to study Singapore commuter travel patterns

Toyota pours US$500m into driverless car tieup with Uber

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Gold miner Wilton Resources sinks deeper into the red with 24.7b rupiah Q4 loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening