You are here

Home > Transport

China's GAC Motor postpones US entry on trade frictions

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

GUANGZHOU Automobile Group Co is putting brakes on its plan to become the first manufacturer to start selling Chinese-branded cars in the United States, citing the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

GAC Motor, as the company is known, had a goal to sell cars in America in early 2020 but is now postponing that target as tariffs threaten to make the importing of cars from China more expensive. The company cited "the escalation of China-US trade frictions" and distribution "uncertainties" in a statement on Wednesday.

The company announced several years ago that it intended to become the first Chinese carmaker to crack the US market, and has been working on product modifications to appeal to American tastes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has made changes to its GS8, a seven-passenger sport utility vehicle sold in China, to meet more stringent US emissions and crash standards.

Many Chinese carmakers have had ambitions to sell cars in the US going back more than a decade, yet none of the plans have come to fruition so far.

GAC, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co's Lynk & Co brand, Great Wall Motor Co and Zotye Automobile Co are among Chinese manufacturers that have expressed interest to expand in the US, exhibiting in the country's motor shows and setting up local sales units and research and development operations.

Great Wall, an SUV maker that has been reviewing options for how to build vehicles in the US, said it had no immediate comment on whether it is adjusting its plans for America. BYD Co, which makes electric buses in the US, said it has no immediate information on whether its business has been impacted by the trade row.

Geely, which has been aiming to start selling Lynk & Co cars in the US next year, is evaluating its plan for North America, a spokesman said. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX compensation

Daimler's Zetsche steps down pledging cost cuts to boost profit

BMW CEO's future in doubt as tensions erupt on tackling shift to EVs

American Air CEO says ‘We shall see' how to get customers on Max

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

China's big three airlines seek 737 Max payouts from Boeing: reports

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

1.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

doc75gibyyzxqsd26636co_doc6v0djumu27t19x0596h9.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

PDPC issues guides, seeks public feedback to boost Singapore firms' data accountability, data innovation

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening