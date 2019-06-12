You are here

Home > Transport

Chopper crash on NY tower triggers 9/11 fears, calls for curbs

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190612_YPCHOPPER12_3806103.jpg
Emergency crews surveying damage from a helicopter crash on a rooftop of a building on Monday. The crash revived calls for more curbs on helicopters flying over the densely populated region.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

FOR hours on Monday, fog surrounded the skyscrapers in midtown Manhattan. About the end of the late-lunch period came the roar of an aircraft flying low, followed by what some assumed was an explosion.

A helicopter had crashed onto the roof of an office building on Seventh Avenue and burst into flames. The impact jolted the building at 787 Seventh Avenue, between 51st and 52nd streets.

Only a pilot was aboard the doomed aircraft. He was killed, and investigators were trying to determine if he had been trying to make an emergency landing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alerts spread on cellphones as New Yorkers wondered if the crash had been deliberate. It rekindled memories of a far different day - Sept 11, 2001, when jetliners commandeered by terrorists destroyed the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo, who arrived quickly at the scene, said there was no indication of terrorism. He acknowledged that the initial reports had jarred nerves. "If you're a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11," he said. "I remember that morning all too well."

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the helicopter had been flying through restricted airspace. Mayor Bill de Blasio said investigators would have to establish whether the helicopter had been in contact with air traffic controllers at La Guardia Airport.

The crash was the second involving a helicopter in less than a month and the latest of several fatal incidents in and around New York City in the past 20 years. It revived long-standing calls for greater restrictions on helicopters flying over such a densely populated region.

The helicopter's home base was an airport in Linden, New Jersey, where Paul Dudley, the airport manager, identified the pilot as Tim McCormack.

He said Mr McCormack worked for American Continental Properties, a real estate concern that said he had flown for the company for five years.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A Nigro said firefighters who arrived in little more than four minutes put the fire out as the building below, which houses the offices of several financial firms, was being evacuated.

The crash recalled an accident in 2006, when a single-engine plane carrying New York Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle smashed into a 42-storey apartment building on the Upper East Side, killing Lidle and his flight instructor. That accident sent debris tumbling to the sidewalk and started a fire that destroyed several apartments.

But it was the memory of the Sept 11 attacks that flashed through the minds of people in Le Bernardin, the three-star Michelin restaurant at the foot of the building. The lunchtime crowd, eating lobster and drinking champagne, was jolted by the noise.

"It goes through everyone's mind," said Jenaro Mendoza, a waiter, recalling the terror attacks. Added a colleague, Antony Cordero, "You never know what it is, if it's terrorism."

Emergency responders who rushed to the top of the building said the helicopter might have hit something on the roof as the pilot tried to land, causing the aircraft to flip over and burst into flames, one city official said. NYTIMES

Editor's Choice

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

doc75qtbiz79m1ff4pe172_doc75qsci7ck1i1f1nrd32h.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening