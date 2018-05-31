You are here

Home > Transport

Delays on Dreamliner engine checks to worsen

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

ROLLS-ROYCE Holdings is expecting a sharp increase in the number of Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes that will have to be grounded because of faults with the engine maker's Trent 1000 turbine.

The spike will occur ahead of a deadline next month for mandated inspections forced by durability problems, Rolls said in an emailed statement. The number of parked Dreamliners is expected to peak at about 50 from the current level of 35, a person familiar with the matter said, as the planes await repairs.

About 80 per cent of the Package C engine variant, which debuted with Boeing's marquee 787-9 jetliner, have undergone initial checks for cracking or signs of wear-and-tear on turbine blades, the person said. Just under a third of those engines have failed the initial checks required by regulators for planes that fly more than two hours and 20 minutes from the nearest diversionary airport.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We fully recognise the unacceptable levels of disruption our customers are facing," Chris Cholerton, the company's president of civil aerospace, said in the statement. "While we expect the number of aircraft affected to rise in the short term as the deadline for the completion of initial inspections approaches, we are confident that we have the right building blocks in place to tackle the additional workload."

The engine woes have prompted some carriers to place their 787s on shorter routes, giving them more operating time ahead of a June 9 inspection deadline mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Since the FAA's directive in April, Rolls has put measures in place to triple the number of engines it can service at any time, including the development of a new ultrasonic testing technique that can be performed while the turbine is still attached to the aircraft.

The tripling of capacity and the number of Dreamliners likely to be grounded were reported earlier by the Financial Times.

Additional measures to boost capacity at sites in Singapore, London and Derby, England, are under way, the company said. The problems centre on potential cracking of the Trent's intermediate pressure compressor blades.

Rolls has also reduced maintenance turnaround times and is accelerating the redesign of the blades that have caused the latest disruption. That part has already been installed on a test engine that will fly in June, and the final design will be rolled out to customers later this year - ahead of the previous guidance of early 2019.

The stepped-up inspections won't cause any additional financial impact, Rolls said. The company is due to unveil a new restructuring plan authored by Alvarez & Marsal at its next capital markets day on June 15.

Chief executive officer Warren East has said Rolls will reduce discretionary spending to offset the additional spending needed for overhauls and to keep to a key target of reaching £1 billion pounds in free cash flow by 2020.

"The scale of the additional Trent 1000 maintenance cost remains to be seen, and we're not sure how Rolls can miraculously offset this," Rob Stallard, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said in a note earlier this month. "The company has not disclosed that much, and this leaves us concerned that the maintenance costs could further escalate."

Boeing has meanwhile positioned Keith Leverkuhn, best known for leading the development of the upgraded 737 months ahead of schedule, between Derby and Singapore to help Rolls work through the escalating engine problems.

"We are drawing on the full resources of Rolls-Royce to address the issue and I've seen great teamwork and innovative thinking both across our organization and in our partnership with Boeing," Mr Cholerton said. WP

Transport

SIA to restart direct flights to New York in October

Electric vehicles on road set to triple in 2 years

AirAsia shares plummet as probe imperils plans for India unit's IPO

Germany still clinging to diesel as first driving bans take effect

Yangzijiang buys back 5m shares, readies cash for more share buybacks

SIA to relaunch direct flights to New York on Oct 11

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_NBITALY_3456087.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Long hot summer awaits Italy and eurozone ahead of polls

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

It's goodbye promising 'India Connect', and hello arbitration

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening