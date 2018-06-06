You are here

Home > Transport

Delta drags down airlines after fuel cost spurs cut to forecast

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 11:38 PM

file6vqivcdvx01hvx6njnn.jpg
Delta Air Lines Inc dragged down US airlines after the carrier trimmed its profit outlook, citing the rising price of jet fuel.

[DALLAS] Delta Air Lines Inc dragged down US airlines after the carrier trimmed its profit outlook, citing the rising price of jet fuel.

Second-quarter earnings will be no more than US$1.75 a share, Delta said in a statement Wednesday. That's down from a previous forecast of as much as US$2 a share.

Fuel prices have risen about 12 per cent since the beginning of the quarter, and fares typically take six months to a year to catch up, the No 2 US airline said. Delta cut its forecast six weeks after a similar move by American Airlines Group Inc, the world's biggest carrier.

Other airlines are likely to follow suit, said Adam Hackel, an analyst at Imperial Capital. "You'll certainly see over the next week or two some more revisions as they get fuel fully priced in," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Delta fell 2.9 per cent to US$53.10 at 10.17 am in New York after sliding as much as 3.7 per cent for the biggest intraday decline in two months. Delta's decline was the sharpest on a Standard & Poor's index of five major US airlines, which dropped 2 per cent - the second-biggest drop among industry groups on the S&P 500 Index.

The carrier said it would make a decision within the next month on seating capacity for the fall. Paring the supply typically enables airlines to raise fares, assuming demand remains strong. The Atlanta-based airline maintained its prediction for an increase in capacity of no more than 4 per cent this quarter.

While airlines won't trim seats during the busy summer travel season, "there's still enough time for them to look at it after Labor Day, when you really hit a pretty dramatic off-peak period for this industry," Mr Hackel said. The industry is still benefiting from strong travel demand, he said.

Brent crude, a benchmark for global oil prices, has climbed 16 percent this year to a little more than US$75 a barrel.

"While we've seen a little bit of abatement the last couple of weeks, it's pretty clear we are going to have to adjust to a price in the mid-70s versus something akin to the low to mid-60s as we were coming into the year," Delta Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said at a Deutsche Bank AG conference. "We're figuring out the best way to respond to that challenging environment."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years

Honda to start selling Hondajet in Japan next year

Tesla reveals plans to build cars in Shanghai

NUS Enterprise inks MOUs to expand support for Singapore startups

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

Tesla's Musk says 'quite likely' will meet Model 3 goal; directors re-elected

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
4 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
5 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings

nz-taxi-6062019.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ue7y6v5mx4ox8ccm57.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Transport

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years

Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS prices US$750m subordinated notes due 2028 at 4.52%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening