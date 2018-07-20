You are here

Home > Transport

DHL heir on run after failing drugs test in Palau

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 9:58 AM

[KOROR, PALAU] DHL heir Larry Hillbroom Jr was on the run in the Pacific island nation of Palau Friday after failing mandatory drug testing imposed as part of a trafficking sentence.

Multi-millionaire Mr Hillbroom was placed on 10 years' probation and fined US$50,000 last month after admitting trafficking methamphetamine.

The sentencing judge said he would be imprisoned for five years if he returned a positive drug sample.

Attorney General Ernestine Rengiil said in the wake of his failed drug test, police have now issued an arrest warrant for Mr Hillbroom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A positive drug test shall result in immediate incarceration of defendant," she added, citing Mr Hillbroom's sentencing order.

Mr Hillbroom had faced a up to 50 years in jail before pleading guilty at the last minute to trafficking charges, under a deal that allowed him to escape incarceration.

The plea bargain angered President Tommy Remengesau, who earlier this month said that Palau had a zero tolerance policy on drugs that should apply to all people, regardless of their wealth.

Mr Hillbroom, who holds US and Palau passports, is a son of Larry Hillblom, co-founder of the shipping company, although their surnames are spelled differently.

He is one of four illegitimate children, and successfully sued for a share of the billionaire businessman's fortune after Mr Hillblom died in a plane crash in 1995.

Mr Hillbroom's inheritance has been estimated at US$100 million, although he said last year that financial mismanagement meant it was now much less.

Mr Hillbroom, normally based in the United States, was visiting Palau in 2016 when he was arrested for allegedly arranging for two women to smuggle methamphetamine from the Philippine capital Manila to Palau.

He fled from custody after his arrest but was caught a night later when police plucked him from the sea as he tried to swim away.

AFP

Transport

Auto industry pleads against new Trump tariffs

Keppel Corp Q2 net profit up 44% from property, infrastructure boost

SATS Q1 net profit up 11.5% on higher revenue growth

Noteholders split over Pacific Radiance's 'sweetened terms'

S. Korean court orders big payouts to families hit by ferry disaster

Airbus-Boeing duel intensifies; small jets make a haul

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BT_20180720_MLWEEKEND20_3506560.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Weekend

Fresh grads' woes examined in BT Weekend

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening