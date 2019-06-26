You are here

Home > Transport

Drone sightings disrupt Changi flights again

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

DRONE sightings have disrupted flights at Singapore's main airport for the second time in a week, authorities said, as the devices increasingly cause havoc for air traffic worldwide. About 18 arrivals and departures were delayed and seven flights diverted at Changi Airport on Monday night "due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said. The disruption lasted about an hour, it added.

Last week Changi, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its runways for short periods due to unauthorised drone flying, disrupting dozens of flights.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within five kilometres of an airport without a permit.

Drones are increasingly disrupting flights at airports around the world. London's Gatwick was paralysed for 36 hours in December following repeated drone sightings, with tens of thousands of passengers affected. AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Shipping keeping cool in turbulent times

Nissan vows to mend Renault alliance as new board is voted in

Training committee set up to help cabbies gain digital skills

Garuda to start testing drones capable of hauling tonnes of cargo

Lufthansa eyes cost cuts to return budget airlines Eurowings to profit

Mitsubishi to buy Bombardier regional-jet unit for US$550m

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening