EasyJet among first carriers in Europe to plan restart

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200522_EASY_4124259.jpg
EasyJet shares traded 4.2 per cent higher at 573.6 pence as at 8:19 am in London, paring their decline this year to 59 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

EASYJET Plc will resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15, becoming one of the first airlines in the region to begin building up services as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Britain's biggest discount carrier will start with mainly internal flights in the UK and...

