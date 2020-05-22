EasyJet among first carriers in Europe to plan restart

Get our introductory offer at only
London
EASYJET Plc will resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15, becoming one of the first airlines in the region to begin building up services as the coronavirus lockdown eases.
Britain's biggest discount carrier will start with mainly internal flights in the UK and...
