You are here

Home > Transport

Elon Musk touts March 14 Model Y event as demand questions linger

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

ELON Musk said on Sunday that Tesla will unveil its Model Y crossover in less than two weeks, as questions about store closures, employee layoffs and demand in the wake of waning US federal tax credits threaten the company's growth narrative.

Tesla first unveiled the Model 3 at its Hawthorne, California, design studio in March 2016. Tesla product launches, which feature throngs of customers willing to put down deposits on the spot, are typically highly orchestrated affairs that generate enormous interest and media attention. American consumers are increasingly shifting from sedans to SUVs, and the Model Y is the next offering in the company's product pipeline.

On Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call in January, Mr Musk said Tesla had completed the engineering and design of the Model Y and that "three-quarters of the Model Y is common with the Model 3". The company may produce the vehicle at Tesla's gigafactory east of Reno, Nevada, where batteries and powertrains are also made.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In subsequent tweets on Sunday, Mr Musk said that the Model Y will have "normal" doors as opposed to the Falcon Wing doors that distinguished the Model X, and the Model Y will cost about 10 per cent more than the Model 3 since it is a larger SUV. The company's pricing is largely based on the battery range offered.

On Thursday, Tesla announced that customers can now order the US$35,000 Model 3 with the standard range battery, a long-awaited goal. The carmaker also said that it is "winding down" many of its stores and shifting to an online sales strategy in a blog post, a move that caught many by surprise. The shares tumbled 7.8 per cent to US$294.79 on Friday.

Phone calls to several US stores on Sunday went unanswered and were routed to Tesla's California headquarters. Tesla declined to comment beyond the blog post. BLOOMBERG

Transport

China car dealers slash prices and give cheap loans amid worst slump

PSA head says Europe's CO2 cuts will threaten jobs

Jaguar's Indian revival stymied by China slowdown, quality problems

Germany in talks with Airbus on 600m euros of A380 loans

Traffic jams as French customs officials strike over Brexit

German new car sales up 3% in February

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening