You are here

Home > Transport

Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing's emergency procedures before crash: WSJ

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 12:54 PM

lwx_planecrash_030419_79.jpg
The crash killed all 157 people on board and led to a global grounding of 737 MAX jets.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] The pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX jet that crashed last month had initially followed Boeing Co's emergency procedures but they still failed to regain control of the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The crash killed all 157 people on board and led to a global grounding of 737 MAX jets.

Boeing had issued guidelines to pilots about shutting off an automated anti-stall system in the wake of a deadly crash in Indonesia less than five months earlier.

The Wall Street Journal report, citing unidentified people briefed on the matter, said the pilots had initially shut off the anti-stall system called MCAS that was pushing the airplane's nose down shortly after it took off from Addis Ababa.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pilots then cranked a manual wheel in an attempt to stabilise the plane, the report said, but they eventually decided to restore power to the usual electric trim on their control yokes, likely because the manual attempt didn't achieve the desired results.

Returning the electric power reactivated MCAS and allowed it to continue its strong downward commands, the newspaper said.

A preliminary report into the crash has not yet been released by Ethiopian investigators.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Transport spokesman Musie Yehyies said there were no plans to publish the report on Wednesday. The report is expected within 30 days of the March 10 disaster under international rules governing crash investigations.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment outside regular US working hours.

The planemaker said on Monday it planned to submit a proposed software enhancement package to MCAS in the "coming weeks", having previously said it would deliver the fix for US approval by last week.

REUTERS

Transport

Toyota to give royalty-free access to hybrid-vehicle patents -Nikkei

Tokyo prosecutors readying new case against Ghosn over Oman payments: report

Faulty 737 sensor in Lion Air crash linked to US repairer

Pentagon refuses Boeing tanker deliveries over quality issues

SIA confirms it has grounded two Boeing 787-10 jets due to engine issues

Boeing fix for 737 Max software is delayed

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

lwx_officeworkers_030419_78.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

lwx_paypal_030419_54.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

lwx_ Equanimity_030419_52.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Jho Low’s 1MDB-linked superyacht sold for US$126m to Genting

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening