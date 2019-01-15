You are here

Home > Transport

Etihad to raise stake in cash-strapped Jet Airways: source

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 12:58 PM

BP_Jet Airways_150119_60.jpg
Etihad Airways plans to hike its stake in debt-laden Jet Airways, a person close to the Abu Dhabi carrier told Reuters late on Monday, further driving up shares of the Indian airline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABU DHABI] Etihad Airways plans to hike its stake in debt-laden Jet Airways, a person close to the Abu Dhabi carrier told Reuters late on Monday, further driving up shares of the Indian airline.

Jet shares had already spiked following a CNBC TV18 report that, apart from flagging the capital infusion from Etihad, also said Jet's founder and chairman, 69-year old Naresh Goyal, was likely to step down from the board and give up majority control.

Mr Goyal's penchant for control, according to people who have worked with him, has emerged as a major obstacle as the airline tries to negotiate a rescue deal, Reuters reported last month.

The person who spoke to Reuters, on condition of anonymity, said Mr Goyal was on his way out but did not clarify if that meant he was stepping down as chairman or from the board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jet shares jumped as much as 7 per cent early on Tuesday, after spiking 16 per cent on Monday. Shares are trading at the highest levels in more than a month.

Etihad putting more cash into Jet is conditional on Mr Goyal diluting his stake, another person told Reuters last month. The Abu Dhabi carrier currently owns 24 per cent in Jet.

Even so, Etihad's stake will be capped at 49 per cent given foreign ownership rules in Indian airlines.

Once its stake goes past 25 per cent, under the country's capital markets regulations, Etihad will have to make an open offer to shareholders for a majority of the shares, unless it obtains a rare exemption from the market regulator.

CNBC TV18, citing sources, reported on Monday that Mr Goyal would trim his 51 per cent stake to 20-25 per cent and agree to voting rights on his stake being capped at 10 per cent.

Etihad declined to comment.

Jet on Tuesday told the Bombay Stock Exchange that it was regularly making appropriate disclosures but it was unable to comment on the reasons for the share price rise on Monday.

Mr Goyal did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Jet said on Jan 2 it had defaulted on debt payments to a consortium of Indian banks and that it was in talks with the consortium led by State Bank of India.

The 25-year-old airline is facing financial difficulties and owes money to pilots, lessors and vendors. Intense pricing competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs weighed on Indian airlines in 2018.

Last week, Reuters reported that crisis talks between Jet and aircraft lessors had failed to ease the row over late payments, prompting some lessors to explore repossessing their aircraft.

Jet is due to meet with its lenders in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Business Standard reported on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Transport

Hundreds of flights axed as fresh strike hits German airports

Canada’s air controllers, purveyors of pizza goodwill

Ford, Volkswagen call off joint Detroit appearance to announce alliance

US car buyers swerve away from compact cars, sedans

Global auto leaders urge Trump administration to end trade turmoil

Nissan CEO calls for Renault board to review Ghosn findings

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

BP_SG_150119_56.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Business interruptions, cyber incidents top risks to Singapore firms in 2019: Poll

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

IHiS fined record S$750,000, SingHealth with S$250,000 for Singapore's worst data breach

Jan 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Lian Beng, Trek 2000, ST Engineering, CSE Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening