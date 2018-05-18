You are here

EU sets CO2 reduction target for trucks by 2030

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Brussels

NEW large trucks in the European Union will have to emit at least 30 per cent less CO2 by 2030 than in 2019 under the bloc's first ever CO2 standards for trucks proposed on Thursday. The proposal will need to be approved by EU governments and the European Parliament before becoming law.

The EU currently has no limits on the CO2 emitted from trucks, which accounts for a quarter of all road transport emissions. Countries such as the United States, China, Japan and Canada have already set targets to reduce CO2 emissions from trucks. The European Commission proposed an interim CO2 reduction target of 15 per cent by 2025 for all large trucks compared to 2019 levels. By 2030, trucks will have to emit at least 30 per cent less CO2 than in 2019. Thursday's proposal follows new draft rules on CO2 standards for cars. "All sectors must contribute to meet our climate commitments under the Paris Agreement," said Miguel Arias Canete, EU Commissioner for climate action and energy. "That's why, for the first time ever, we are proposing EU standards to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions from new heavy-duty vehicles."

The Commission expects its targets to save around 54 million tonnes of CO2 from 2020 to 2030, equivalent to the total annual emissions of Sweden. Europe's car industry lobbied this month for a 16 per cent tail-pipe CO2 reduction between 2019 and 2030, with an intermediate target of 7 per cent in 2025, the ACEA industry group said in a statement. REUTERS

