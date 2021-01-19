You are here

Home > Transport

Europe car sales drop most on record in year bedevilled by virus

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 3:36 PM

yq-ukcarsales-210119.jpg
European car sales plunged the most on record last year as relatively resilient demand in the second half did only so much to make up for the collapse during the initial outbreak of Covid-19.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[FRANKFURT] European car sales plunged the most on record last year as relatively resilient demand in the second half did only so much to make up for the collapse during the initial outbreak of Covid-19.

New-vehicle registrations fell 24 per cent, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said Tuesday, the biggest annual drop since records began in 1990. A strong finish to the year for Volkswagen AG and PSA Group limited the industry-wide decline in December to just 3.7 per cent.

Carmakers managed to better cope with government measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the year rolled on, helped by subsidies and dealers embracing online-ordering tools. But the collapse in sales in March, April and May proved difficult to come back from, with the industry managing a single month of growth all year. By contrast, China's auto market expanded throughout the second half.

Electric vehicles were a rare bright spot among the malaise, with BloombergNEF estimating that Europe's plug-in hybrid and battery-only vehicle sales exceeded China's for the first time. The researcher expects 1.9 million to be sold in 2021, roughly 40 per cent of the global market.

Bloomberg Intelligence also has predicted that hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-powered autos would exceed sales of diesel cars in the fourth quarter for the first time.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Total registrations in December rose 8.2 per cent for VW Group and 1.7 per cent for PSA, Europe's two top-selling carmakers, the ACEA said in a statement. Sales fell 15 per cent last month for Daimler AG, 16 per cent for Renault SA and 9.5 per cent for BMW AG.

By country, deliveries expanded 9.9 per cent in Germany and were little changed in Spain in December, while registrations in Italy and France both declined by double digits.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Boeing MAX buyer Air Lease mulls reinstating cancelled orders

Carmakers redesign cars for millions of ageing drivers in Japan

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Trump lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil: sources

SIA can be world's first vaccinated international airline: Ong Ye Kung

Eurostar survival concern grows as UK firms lobby for govt rescue

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 03:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Macquarie Consortium bids S$2.35b for waste firm Bingo

[SYDNEY] Investors including Macquarie Group Ltd. offered A$2.29 billion (S$2.35 billion) for Bingo Industries Ltd....

Jan 19, 2021 02:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China rescuers drill new 'lifelines' to trapped gold miners

[BEIJING] Chinese rescuers drilled several fresh holes Tuesday to reach at least 12 gold miners trapped underground...

Jan 19, 2021 02:52 PM
Government & Economy

Kids sign up for vaccine trials in next step to conquer Covid

[LONDON] William Brown has yet to set foot in a classroom during his freshman year of high school - kept at home,...

Jan 19, 2021 02:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam top coffee shipper Intimex plans to offer 49% stake

[HANOI] Vietnam's biggest coffee bean exporter Intimex Group plans to offer as much as a 49 per cent stake to...

Jan 19, 2021 02:31 PM
Transport

Boeing MAX buyer Air Lease mulls reinstating cancelled orders

[LONDON] Air Lease Corp is considering reinstating some previously cancelled Boeing Co 737 MAX orders, though not...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Asia: Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yellen in focus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for