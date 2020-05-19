You are here

Home > Transport

European auto market hit by record sales plunge

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:23 PM

[PARIS] Europe's auto market suffered a record plunge in April according to sector data released on Tuesday, and is unlikely to make up the loss this year, an analyst said.

New car registrations in the 27 European Union markets fell by 76.3 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data published by the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association showed.

The numbers for April represented the first full month that restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 were in place, and "the strongest monthly drop since records began," an ACEA statement said.

New car registrations had already fallen by an annualised 55.1 per cent in March, owing to the impact of the coronavirus, the ACEA noted.

Even when the figures were smoothed out over the four months from January through April, sales were down by more than a third, a level there is little chance of correcting this year.

SEE ALSO

Farmworkers airlifted into Germany provide solutions and pose new risks

In April, every EU nation suffered double-digit losses, but Italy and Spain were hit the hardest and posted drops of 97.6 per cent and 96.5 per cent respectively, the ACEA said.

Denmark and Sweden fared the best, but their markets were nonetheless off by more than one-third, the data showed.

In all, 270,682 new registrations were recorded, compared with 1.14 million in April 2019.

Outside the EU, British car sales plunged by 97.3 per cent.

"We are in a deep crisis, comparable to the one in 2008-2009, maybe worse," said Xavier Mosquet, an auto specialist at the Boston Consulting Group.

"In Europe we might see a market drop of 22 per cent this year" compared with 2019, he told AFP.

"European consumers will probably need some time before they become car buyers again," Mr Mosquet forecast, adding that a continent-wide support scheme would probably be needed.

A breakdown of the ACEA data showed that in terms of manufacturers, the FCA group which includes Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep and Alfa Romeo suffered the most, with sales that were 87.7 per cent lower in April at 10,419 vehicles.

BMW, Mitsubishi and Volvo posted the smallest drops, but they were all almost two-thirds below their level of the previous year.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Thai govt approves bankruptcy plan for Thai Airways

Americans still don't trust self-driving cars: poll

Tesla's China car registrations plunge 64% m-o-m in April

Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises: sources

Qantas set to ramp up domestic flights without social distancing

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans US$2b GE order amid pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 05:13 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.81...

May 19, 2020 04:26 PM
Government & Economy

China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade

[BEIJING] Farmers in China are being offered cash to quit breeding exotic animals as pressure grows to crack down on...

May 19, 2020 04:26 PM
Garage

WeWork India lays off 20% of workforce as virus lockdowns weigh

[BENGALURU] WeWork's India franchise said on Tuesday it laid off 100 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as...

May 19, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with strong gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares posted healthy gains Tuesday as the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world...

May 19, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Companies fear protracted slump: World Economic Forum

[LONDON] A prolonged global slump and surge in bankruptcies arising from the coronavirus pandemic are the foremost...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.