You are here

Home > Transport

Europe's largest economy votes ‘yes' to legalising e-scooters

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 8:57 PM

file6zt40hye77mbhyec3fe.jpg
Germany has become the latest nation to approve the use of stand-up e-scooters on roads and bicycle paths, paving the way for US startups Bird Rides Inc and Lime to enter Europe's biggest economy.
Bloomberg

[MUNICH] Germany has become the latest nation to approve the use of stand-up e-scooters on roads and bicycle paths, paving the way for US startups Bird Rides Inc and Lime to enter Europe's biggest economy.

The upper house of parliament on Friday voted to allow e-scooters with a maximum speed of 20km per hour to be used by anyone age 14 and older. Steffen Bilger, a deputy Transport Minister, said last week the government is aiming for the legislation - which prohibits scooter use on sidewalks and does not require a helmet - to take effect next month.

While Bird and Lime have each raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, European competitors are moving fast to beat them in a race to roll out products. Swedish mobility startup Voi Technology AB said this week it would begin operations in Germany as soon as June. Rival Flash, the company created by Delivery Hero SE co-founder Lukasz Gadowski, has signed a partnership agreement with Herne, a city in North Rhine-Westphalia, to offer e-scooters for rent.

"Germany has been the toughest market so far I would say on the regulation side," Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder and chief executive officer of Voi, said in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They've taken a very German approach, focusing on the vehicle, and things like the angle between the back light and the ground," he said, adding that the company had to build a new model to specifically comply with local requirements.

Voi is one of the largest of a swelling number of European players in the e-scooter market, which collectively has attracted more than US$150 million of investment from venture-capital firms over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But US rivals such as Lime and Bird have raised hundreds of millions more and generated billion-dollar valuations in the process. That fueled a rapid international expansion, which caused the abundance of competitors active in Europe to seek consolidation and mergers to remain competitive and attract funding.

A spokeswoman for Bird told Bloomberg Friday that the company is "looking forward" to bringing its scooters to German cities.

Opponents such as the German cycling association lobbied for speed restrictions for the scooters, as well as the requirement that prevents them being used on sidewalks.

"We embrace this well-thought out legislation," Flash's Gadowski told Bloomberg Friday when asked about the new German rules. "Our purpose-built scooters are already enjoyed by people in seven countries and will be in Germany plus another seven more soon."

Some of Europe's other leading economies still don't have laws that permit the use of e-scooters. In the UK, the lack of guidelines prompted the British government to open "the biggest regulatory review in a generation" of current legislation, some of which dates back to 1835.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

UK Brexit drama hurts European car sales for eighth month

French Naval Group would look at Thyssen's marine unit if it goes on sale: report

China plans to cut jet fuel prices to aid airlines, consumers

Singapore Airlines says its order for 31 Boeing 737 Max jets "intact"

Virgin Australia expects annual loss on softening demand; shares drop to 4-month low

Nissan's Saikawa to stay on as president, Renault chief to join board: sources

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening