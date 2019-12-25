You are here

Home > Transport

EV startup to take on Tesla with US$1.3b investment

Wed, Dec 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Plymouth, Michigan

RIVIAN, an electric-vehicle startup that has drawn an impressive roster of backers, announced on Monday that it had received a US$1.3 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price, the mutual fund company.

It was the fourth investment in Rivian this year and the company's largest funding round so far. Amazon and Ford Motor, which were already Rivian investors, also took part in the latest round.

The funding is a vote of confidence in Rivian, which expects to start delivering a truck and a sport utility vehicle next year. But it also underscores the company's need for capital. Investments in the company in 2019 have raised US$2.85 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The investment also raises the stakes as Rivian prepares to take on Tesla, which announced plans last month for the "Cybertruck".

SEE ALSO

Rivian gets US$1.3b investment in electric-truck venture

Analysts have said Rivian's truck is aimed more at recreational activities than work use.

Amazon, which led a US$700 million investment round in Rivian in February, is collaborating with the company to develop an electric delivery van. Rivian said on Monday that Amazon had ordered 100,000 of the vans and expects to start delivering them in 2021.

The investment is T. Rowe's first in the company.

If Rivian manages mass production of popular vehicles without significant problems, it could establish itself as a competitor to Tesla.

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, said last month on Twitter that the company had received 146,000 orders for the Cybertruck, and three days later seemed to suggest the number had risen to 250,000.

Rivian requires a US$1,000 deposit for its R1T pickup, a lot more than the US$100 deposit for Tesla's Cybertruck. The company says its cheapest R1T can be driven for 370km on a charge.

Rivian's website says the starting price of the R1T is US$69,000, but a Rivian representative said a basic model could cost less.

Tesla says it expects to start producing the Cybertruck in late 2021. The most expensive model will cost US$69,000, and the range on a single charge will exceed 805km. NYTIMES

Transport

Jurong Port navigates a changing industry through innovation

Airline experience not a strength of new Boeing CEO

Investing in research to go carbon-free

Boeing CEO's ejection brings stability - temporarily

BMW investigated by SEC over US sales reporting practices

New Boeing CEO is corporate veteran who will be tested

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 06:58 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand narrows CPI target amid subdued price pressures

[BANGKOK] Thailand will narrow its inflation target from next year as consumer-price growth remains subdued in the...

Dec 24, 2019 06:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks end the day lower

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9.9 points...

Dec 24, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 24, 2019 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Abe asks South Korea to take steps to resolve bilateral row

[CHENGDU] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday it is South Korea's responsibility to come up with...

Dec 24, 2019 05:53 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's nuclear regulator approves permanent shutdown of 2nd-oldest reactor

[SEOUL] South Korea's nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently shut down the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly