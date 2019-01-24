You are here
Fewer COEs for bidding in February-April
THERE will be fewer certificates of entitlement (COE) for the next three months, starting in February.
The Land Transport Authority said the supply of Category A COEs (cars up to 1,600cc) will shrink by 9.1 per cent to 3,300 a month.
Category B (cars above 1,600cc) will have 2.9 per cent fewer certificates at 2,399 a month.
The Open category (for all vehicles except motorcycles) will have 26.4 per cent fewer COEs at 794 a month.
Commercial vehicle buyers and sellers will have 7.6 per cent fewer COEs at 608 per month.
And motorcyclists will see a 25.2 per cent dip in their COE supply to 1,651 pieces a month.
In total, the supply of COEs is 12.9 per cent smaller than the November-January quota at 8,752.
THE STRAITS TIMES