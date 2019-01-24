You are here

Fewer COEs for bidding in February-April

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 11:06 AM

There will be fewer certificates of entitlement (COE) for the next three months starting from February.
THERE will be fewer certificates of entitlement (COE) for the next three months, starting in February.

The Land Transport Authority said the supply of Category A COEs (cars up to 1,600cc) will shrink by 9.1 per cent to 3,300 a month.
Category B (cars above 1,600cc) will have 2.9 per cent fewer certificates at 2,399 a month.

The Open category (for all vehicles except motorcycles) will have 26.4 per cent fewer COEs at 794 a month.

Commercial vehicle buyers and sellers will have 7.6 per cent fewer COEs at 608 per month.

And motorcyclists will see a 25.2 per cent dip in their COE supply to 1,651 pieces a month.

In total, the supply of COEs is 12.9 per cent smaller than the November-January quota at 8,752.

