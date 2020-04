Finnair said on Tuesday its March passenger numbers fell 56.4 per cent year on year to 498,600 people due to the impact of the coronavirus.

"All traffic figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus, related route and frequency cancellations as well as travel restrictions," Finnair said in a statement.

REUTERS