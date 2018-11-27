You are here

Home > Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
The first 10 diesel-electric hybrid buses in a fleet of 50 will be on the road from December, as part of the national effort to make the public bus fleet here more environmentally friendly.
PHOTO: LTA

THE first 10 diesel-electric hybrid buses in a fleet of 50 will be on the road from December, as part of the national effort to make the public bus fleet here more environmentally friendly.

They will be run by operators SBS Transit and SMRT, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) when

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden gets court's nod for sale despite missteps by committee, advisers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening