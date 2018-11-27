First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE first 10 diesel-electric hybrid buses in a fleet of 50 will be on the road from December, as part of the national effort to make the public bus fleet here more environmentally friendly.
They will be run by operators SBS Transit and SMRT, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) when
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg