Five injured in 'minor' explosion at London underground station

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 6:54 AM

A "minor" explosion at an underground train station in London late Tuesday left five people injured, none seriously, British police said, adding that the incident appeared to be caused by an electrical short circuit.
The London police said they were alerted by a phone call that an explosion had taken place at Southgate station in North London.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the station closed down.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor. We are not aware of any serious injury," police said.

"We do not believe this to be terror related at time," British transport police said in a tweet.

Scotland Yard said later that the cause appeared to be a "battery short circuit".

The London ambulance service said that two people were taken to hospital while three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Passengers spoke on Twitter of scenes of panic.

"I was at Southgate Station when this commotion started. I could smell burning (like rubber) and saw multiple people hurrying for the exits," wrote @Nakzokulah.

Jun 20, 2018
Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

Jun 20, 2018
Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

Jun 20, 2018
Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Jun 20, 2018
Jun 20, 2018
Jun 20, 2018
SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment

Jun 20, 2018
Singapore relinquishes top spot in digital-competitiveness ranking

