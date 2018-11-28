You are here

Home > Transport

Flight control problems reported before Lion Air crash: investigators

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 12:49 PM

file72oazcdhg92zw1k2hp.jpg
A pilot of a doomed Lion Air jet told air traffic control that the plane was experiencing a "flight control problem" shortly before it crashed into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] A pilot of a doomed Lion Air jet told air traffic control that the plane was experiencing a "flight control problem" shortly before it crashed into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the release of its first report, transport safety committee KNKT gave more details on the problems the pilots faced in controlling the Boeing Co 737 MAX flight before it crashed on Oct 29, killing all 189 people on board.

During the early morning flight, one of the pilots asked flight controllers to confirm the altitude and speed of the aircraft.

The pilot then reported that they were experiencing a "flight control problem," the statement said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, KNKT investigator Nurcahyo Utomo told parliament that the jet's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) - an automated modification new to the model that crashed - activated and directed the jet's nose down to prevent a stall.

The jet's systems had detected it was in a stall due to a faulty indicator and gave the captain a warning through a "stick shaker" that vibrated the controls, he said.

Pilots flying the same plane a day earlier had experienced a similar problem until they used switches to shut off the system, KNKT said in its statement on Wednesday.

The agency recommended that Lion Air improve its safety culture to ensure that a pilot can make proper decisions to continue a flight.

The investigation into the crash is in its early stages and is hampered by the lack of evidence from the cockpit voice recorder, which remains lost on the seabed.

KNKT has not yet said what caused the crash and the recommendations are an indication of areas of focus, but not necessarily the ultimate cause.

On Wednesday, KNKT acknowledged actions to improve safety had been taken by Boeing, Lion Air, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

At Indonesia's request, Boeing issued an advisory about MCAS to airlines earlier this month. That was quickly followed by a US Federal Aviation Administration directive making that mandatory.

REUTERS

Transport

China transport ministry fines Didi executives in crackdown on illegal practices

‘Palace coup’ at Nissan was Japan Inc striking back, says fund

Faulty Lion Air sensor wasn’t fixed before crash, preliminary report finds

Indonesian investigators meet victim's families before release of first Lion Air crash report

Heavy rains lash Sydney, prompting chaos

UK car sector warns on Brexit no-deal 'catastrophe'

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Must Read

nz-condo-260919.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

Phoenix Road_02.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

Beauty World Plaza.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Exotix Capital initiates coverage on Wilmar with 'sell'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening