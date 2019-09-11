You are here

Home > Transport

Ford electrifies icons for US buyers unfazed by pump prices

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 11:35 PM

file76ogzqdbn397eirxlc2.jpg
Ford is hoping the sex appeal of an electric model invoking the performance of the Mustang (above) and a battery-powered F-150 pickup will trickle down to other models.
AFP

[MICHIGAN] Ford Motor Co says fear of high gas prices no longer motivates buyers to seek out low-emission vehicles, so it's leveraging the reputations of its two most renowned models to spark interest in upcoming electric vehicles across its lineup.

"People are now used to US$4- or US$5-a-gallon gasoline. They might gulp at US$5 gas, but they wouldn't have the same reaction today as was occurring 10 or 20 years ago," said Bob Taenaka, senior technical leader of Ford's electrified vehicles. It would take pump prices rising to double those record levels to change consumer behaviour, he said.

So Ford is hoping the sex appeal of an electric model invoking the performance of the Mustang muscle car and a battery-powered F-150 pickup will trickle down to other models, much as large-displacement engines once were the source of bragging rights. "These are two of the most iconic vehicles that we produce," Mr Taenaka told reporters following a speech at an electric vehicle forum in suburban Detroit.

The strategy is to show EVs can be fast and tough and are not just science projects, Mr Taenaka said. In July, the company released a video of an electric F-150 prototype pulling 1 million pounds of rail cars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ford plans to start selling what it's described as a "Mustang-inspired" electric crossover next year, to be followed shortly thereafter by a battery-powered version of its top-selling F-150.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Motorbike taxi apps jostle for trade on crowded Lagos roads

Asia's airline bazaar will help peers fly higher

Airlines see new government in Venezuela as key to repayment of debt: Iata

Money FM podcast: Reviewing hot hatches

When govts clash, ship crews suffer

LTA awards 2 deals worth S$740m to build 5 stations on Jurong Region Line

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

doc77231mamp6r1b32jpiba_doc6uc8tsb5szbwqffv8bo.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly