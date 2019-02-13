Ford recalls almost 1.5 million F-150 pickups in North America for transmission issue

A row of new Ford F-150 pickup trucks are parked for sale at a Ford dealer in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, Colorado April 14, 2011. Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it was recalling about 1.48 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America due to a transmission issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

[MICHIGAN] Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it was recalling about 1.48 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America due to a transmission issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford said select 2001-2013 model year trucks with six-speed automatic transmission could experience an unintended downshift into first gear without warning, which could result in the loss of vehicle control.

Ford is aware of five accidents, including one report of whiplash potentially related to the issue.

REUTERS