You are here

Home > Transport

Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble for third consecutive year

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 1:15 PM

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor Co's China vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive year, by 26.1 per cent, as it battles a prolonged overall sales decline in its second-biggest market that has hit demand for its mass-market Ford brand and sports utility vehicles.

The US automaker delivered 146,473 vehicles in China in the fourth quarter, down 14.7 per cent year-on-year, Ford said in a statement. In total, it sold 567,854 vehicles over 2019.

Ford has been trying to revive sales in China after its business began slumping in late 2017. Sales sank 37 per cent in 2018, after a 6 per cent decline in 2017.

Anning Chen, president and chief executive of Ford Greater China, said that while 2019 was a "challenging" year for the automaker, it saw its market share in the high-to-premium segment stabilise and its sales decline in the value segment start to narrow in the second-half of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The pressure from the external environment and downward trend of the industry volume will continue in 2020, and we will put more efforts into strengthening our product lineup with more customer-centric products and customer experiences to mitigate the external pressure and improve dealers' profitability."

SEE ALSO

With nothing to lose, loners build future in China's hollowed-out north

The automaker plans to launch more than 30 new models in China over the next three years of which over a third will be electric vehicles. It has also said it would localise management teams by hiring more Chinese staff and aimed to improve relationships with joint venture partners.

New models it launched in the fourth quarter include a new Ford Escape version - for which the automaker said orders received so far have been much higher than expected - and the Lincoln Corsair, the first localized Lincoln model in China.

In China, Ford makes cars through a joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC). It has also said it would partner Zotye Automobile Co Ltd to sell lower priced cars.

Its larger US rival General Motors Co last week said its sales in China fell 15 per cent from a year earlier to 3.09 million vehicles in 2019, its second year of decline.

China's auto market is set to contract by 2 per cent in 2020 for the third year of decline, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) forecast, due to a weaker economy and trade dispute with the United States.

Over 28 million vehicles were sold in 2018, down 3 per cent from the prior year, while 2019 sales are likely to have declined 8 per cent from the prior year, CAAM said.

REUTERS

Transport

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Boeing employees' emails bemoan culture of 'arrogance'

Trump to halt civilian drone programme over China tech concerns: FT

Future of mobility: Some wild rides spotted at tech show

US winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancellations, power outages

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe warns conflict with Iran impacts entire world

[RIYADH] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global...

Jan 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

UAE's ADNOC agrees gas, petrochemical deals with two Indonesian firms

[CAIRO] Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed agreements with Indonesia companies Pertamina and Chandra Asri...

Jan 13, 2020 12:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Citi's Morse sees better commodities year but flags risks

[SINGAPORE] Expectations of global growth, particularly in emerging markets mean this year is likely to be positive...

Jan 13, 2020 12:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Diesel exporter India buying from offshore before emission rules

[SINGAPORE] India - one of Asia's biggest diesel exporters -- is having to import large quantities of the industrial...

Jan 13, 2020 12:11 PM
Real Estate

With nothing to lose, loners build future in China's hollowed-out north

[HEGANG, China] Li Hai is a nobody in China. But the 32-year-old ship mechanic becam a minor internet sensation last...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly