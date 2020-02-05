You are here

Home > Transport

German car sales plunge as new pollution rules bite

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 9:45 PM

file7925purs4wivwa0mkf.jpg
German car sales fell sharply in January, official data showed Wednesday, hit by the coming into force of new EU pollution rules which had triggered a buying frenzy in the final months of 2019.
Bloomberg

[BERLIN] German car sales fell sharply in January, official data showed Wednesday, hit by the coming into force of new EU pollution rules which had triggered a buying frenzy in the final months of 2019.

A total of 246,300 new cars hit the road last month, down 7.3 per cent year-on-year, the KBA transport authority said, the first decline in five months.

It comes after the later part of 2019 was marked by a flurry of sales as dealerships offered discounts to push more polluting models out the door before Jan 1, 2020.

"After the fireworks of the fourth quarter of 2019, comes the hangover," said EY analyst Peter Fuss.

He expected the slump to drag on for months, "especially with vehicles that have a high CO2 output" such as SUVs.

SEE ALSO

China car sales to see historic plunge in first months of 2020

Under new European Union legislation that came into force this year, automakers must reach average CO2 emissions across their new vehicle fleets of below 95 grammes per kilometre, or face harsh fines.

The average CO2 output of new cars registered in Germany in January stood at 151.5 g/km, the KBA said, some 4.5 per cent lower than in December.

The slightly smaller carbon footprint comes as customers increasingly opt for greener engines.

According to the KBA, electric car sales climbed 61 per cent in January, while those of plug-in hybrids soared more than 300 per cent.

But with around 7,500 electrics and 8,600 plug-in hybrids sold, they account for only a fraction of the market for now, totalling 6.5 per cent.

Mr Fuss said he expected the trend to strengthen in the coming months as more electric models hit the market and climate awareness grows.

"Carmakers will be doing everything they can to significantly boost the sales of e-cars and plug-in hybrids - or else they risk fines and harm to their reputations," he said.

AFP

Transport

Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus

COE prices tumble following coronavirus outbreak

Subaru checking with Chinese suppliers for possible coronavirus impact

Major US airlines add Hong Kong to China flight suspensions

Iconoclastic Musk basks as Tesla shares soar

All eyes on next marine fuel deadline

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 09:16 PM
Government & Economy

Modi promises 'grand' Hindu temple at flashpoint site

[NEW DELHi] The construction of a grand Hindu temple at holy site bitterly contested with Muslims moved a step...

Feb 5, 2020 09:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Debao seeks more time for results release as travel curbs hit finance team

DEBAO Property Development has applied for more time to release its financial results as some of its employees in...

Feb 5, 2020 08:57 PM
Transport

Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus

[PARIS] Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin, near the Chinese capital Beijing, due to the...

Feb 5, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

282 shareholders to get nothing under LifeBrandz' 50:1 share consolidation

SOME 282 shareholders of LifeBrandz will end up with nothing under the company's proposed 50-to-1 share...

Feb 5, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Troubled Ezra Holdings files for judicial management

EZRA Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the US in 2017, on Wednesday said it has...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly