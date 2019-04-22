You are here

Ghosn indicted on new charges by prosecutors: TBS and Kyodo

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 1:09 PM

Carlos Ghosn was indicted on new breach of trust charges, Japanese broadcaster TBS and Kyodo News said, the most serious allegations yet against the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Carlos Ghosn was indicted on new breach of trust charges, Japanese broadcaster TBS and Kyodo News said, the most serious allegations yet against the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co.

The new, third round of charges will keep Ghosn detained for longer as Japanese prosecutors pursue their case against the former global auto executive. Ghosn briefly won his freedom on bail in March, but was arrested and jailed again on new allegations of sending million of dollars from Nissan money to accounts he controlled.

Another lengthy stay in prison, with limited access to his lawyers, could make it harder for him to prepare for a trial that may start later this year or next year. Ghosn, widely credited with saving Nissan from failure and bringing it together with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, was first arrested in November, sending shockwaves across Japan, France and the global auto industry.

Ghosn has denied the charges against him, blaming them on a "a very dirty game" by Nissan executives who were determined to oust him from the alliance. Ghosn has vigorously denied other accusations of transferring personal trading losses to Nissan and under-reporting his income.

Earlier on Monday, Nissan filed a criminal complaint against Ghosn for his actions. The Yokohama-based automaker determined that payments made by Nissan to an overseas vehicle sales company via a subsidiary "were in fact directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment and were not necessary from a business standpoint," Nissan said in a statement.

"Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties," the automaker said in the statement. "Nissan takes this unfortunate situation very seriously and again expresses sincere regret for any concern caused to our valued stakeholders."

BLOOMBERG

